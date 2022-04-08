New Haven Police Sergeant Kendall Placed on Leave

New Haven Police Sergeant Shayna Kendall was placed on paid administrative leave pending discipline by the Board of Police Commissioners, according to authorities.

Kendall decided to join the New Haven Police Department after tragedy struck her family.

“What prompted me was my brother was murdered in the City of New Haven,” Kendall said.

Growing up in New Haven, Kendall stated in a previous interview that she didn't always see police officers as someone you call for help, rather they only come when there's an issue.

She wanted to change that perception.

“Going to school in New Haven, graduating from Hillhouse High School, relationships that I have, you know, people don’t necessarily see me as my rank or who I am as a police officer. When they call me, they call me as Shayna,” she said.

The New Haven Police Department didn't provide other details regarding her leave.