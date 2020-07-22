new haven

New Haven Reports “Very Concerning” Uptick in COVID-19 Cases: Mayor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The city of New Haven is reporting a "slight uptick" in coronavirus cases that Mayor Justin Elicker is calling "very concerning" in an e-mail Wednesday to residents.

As of Tuesday, New Haven was reporting 2,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 31 new cases in the last week, according to state Department of Health data.

"The City has been monitoring cases of COVID and has noticed a slight uptick in cases in the past week," Elicker said in the e-mail. "This is very concerning, especially given the severe impact experienced by many other states. We fully expect another surge and are asking you to raise your awareness to stop the spread."

Local

Windsor Locks 49 mins ago

Woman Wanted in Connection With Shooting Death of Windsor Locks Teen Found in South Carolina

Hartford 1 hour ago

Crews Respond to Fire in Hartford

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The mayor asked residents to continue to wear masks, watch their social distancing and wash their hands.

If New Haven residents have any questions or concerns about a business not enforcing health and safety guidelines, they are asked to call the health department at 203-946-4949 or online at https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/ .

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us