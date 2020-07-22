New Haven Reports “Very Concerning” Uptick in COVID-19 Cases: Mayor

The city of New Haven is reporting a "slight uptick" in coronavirus cases that Mayor Justin Elicker is calling "very concerning" in an e-mail Wednesday to residents.

As of Tuesday, New Haven was reporting 2,724 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 31 new cases in the last week, according to state Department of Health data.

"The City has been monitoring cases of COVID and has noticed a slight uptick in cases in the past week," Elicker said in the e-mail. "This is very concerning, especially given the severe impact experienced by many other states. We fully expect another surge and are asking you to raise your awareness to stop the spread."

The mayor asked residents to continue to wear masks, watch their social distancing and wash their hands.

If New Haven residents have any questions or concerns about a business not enforcing health and safety guidelines, they are asked to call the health department at 203-946-4949 or online at https://covid19.newhavenct.gov/ .