New Haven Rings in Spring With 50th Cherry Blossom Celebration

Last week, we saw signs of summer with those unusually warm temperatures, but if you're looking for signs of spring, you can head to New Haven on Sunday where cherry blossoms are in peak bloom.

The Cherry Blossom Celebration is a time when New Haven comes together to appreciate the trees and ring in spring.

This year is a milestone year as it marks the festival's 50th anniversary. In 1973, 72 Yoshino Japanese Cherry Blossom trees were planted. Those are the trees that are still there today in Wooster Square Park.

"The blossoms are blooming right on time, we are right at peak, so while they are not predictable every year, we really are launching at the exact right time," said Jim Kenny, of the Wooster Square Cherry Blossom Committee.

The festival is on Sunday and has live music, food trucks and ways to engage and support the local community.

More details on the festival can be found here.