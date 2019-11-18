New London High School Student Brought Pellet Gun to School: Police

JOHN PARKER NL
New London Police Department

A New London High School student was arrested after police say he brought a pellet gun and marijuana to school.

Police said they were called to the school around 9:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found the student, identified as 18-year-old John R. Parker.

Parker was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. He was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.

Local

investigation 6 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

new haven 7 hours ago

New Haven Students Continue to Support Detained Classmate

No one was hurt during the incident.

Parker was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on December 2.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us