New London High School Student Brought Pellet Gun to School: Police

A New London High School student was arrested after police say he brought a pellet gun and marijuana to school.

Police said they were called to the school around 9:50 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they found the student, identified as 18-year-old John R. Parker.

Parker was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. He was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Parker was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on December 2.