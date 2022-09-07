New Nonstop Flight to Las Vegas Coming to Bradley Airport

There's a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Bradley Airport.

Breeze Airways launched their first flight to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning. The new flight will operate two times a week, year-round.

“We’re betting our Connecticut-area guests are going to love the new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze’s president. “With our affordable nonstop flights from Bradley Airport, now it’s cheaper and easier than ever before to take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!”

The airline said they're offering a special sale one-way fare to Las Vegas from $69. The sale will be available for flyers through Sept. 13 for flights from Oct. 26 through Feb. 14.

The flights will take place on Breeze's brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft. For more information about the new flight service, click here.

In May, Breeze Airways celebrated their one-year anniversary at Bradley Airport.