Connecticut Travel Restrictions

New Travel Requirements Begin as 31 States Are on Travel Advisory List

By Dominique Moody

NBC Universal, Inc.

Saturday marks the start of a new process for travelers coming into Connecticut.

The decision was made earlier this week by Governor Ned Lamont in an effort to keep COVID-19 infection rates low.

The policy requires any traveler returning from any of the 31 states to fill out a health questionnaire and quarantine for 14 days.

Local

Michael Skakel 2 hours ago

Judge's Ruling Would Unseal Kennedy Cousin's Murder Case

Connecticut State Parks 3 hours ago

Rocky Neck, Hammonasset, Other State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

The news comes as a shock to Tiana Colon who is on her way to Nevada.

"I didn't know about the new protocols," said Colon. "I'm going to Las Vegas to have some fun and I have my mask so hopefully, I'll be able to stay safe."

Travelers said that they plan to follow the guidelines under the travel advisory.

"I had a clue about it and I want to stay safe," said Darius Dozier who is on his way to Florida. "It's something really big honestly and I hope everyone follows the guidelines."

Those who fail to comply with the new requirements will have to pay a $1,000 fine and for some, the possibility of paying the fine is all the motivation they need to follow the rules.

"No, I'm going to fill that paper out," said Colon. "I'm going to fill it out to be cautious and keep my money."

States In Connecticut Quarantine Advisory:

  • Alaska
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Travel RestrictionsBradley International AirportWindsor Locks
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us