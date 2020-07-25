New Travel Requirements Begin as 31 States Are on Travel Advisory List

Saturday marks the start of a new process for travelers coming into Connecticut.

The decision was made earlier this week by Governor Ned Lamont in an effort to keep COVID-19 infection rates low.

The policy requires any traveler returning from any of the 31 states to fill out a health questionnaire and quarantine for 14 days.

The news comes as a shock to Tiana Colon who is on her way to Nevada.

"I didn't know about the new protocols," said Colon. "I'm going to Las Vegas to have some fun and I have my mask so hopefully, I'll be able to stay safe."

Travelers said that they plan to follow the guidelines under the travel advisory.

"I had a clue about it and I want to stay safe," said Darius Dozier who is on his way to Florida. "It's something really big honestly and I hope everyone follows the guidelines."

Those who fail to comply with the new requirements will have to pay a $1,000 fine and for some, the possibility of paying the fine is all the motivation they need to follow the rules.

"No, I'm going to fill that paper out," said Colon. "I'm going to fill it out to be cautious and keep my money."

