New Way to Ski Helps People With Physical Challenges

Leap of Faith and Mount Southington are looking to bring a new way of adaptive skiing for those with disabilities.

It’s called the Tetra Ski. It’s the only independent ski for those who may suffer from complex physical challenges.

The technology was developed by the University of Utah in hopes to create another way for those with physical challenges to enjoy the slopes.

Skiers will have the chance to use a joystick or a puffer to control speed and the direction of their ski.

Jerry Miserandio is a double amputee and is in charge of the Leaps of Faith Ski program.

“It allows people who may not have the physical or mental strength to do two tracks skiing,” said Miserandio. “This will empower adaptive skiers to say ‘Wow, look at me, I can control this ski’.”

L.O.F. is looking to raise close to $35-40,000 for the Tetra Ski, maintenance, training and simulators for clients.

Jay Doughtery is the general manager at Mount Southington.

“This is allowing adaptive skiers to enjoy the slopes in a different and independent way,” said Doughtery. “It gives folks the ability to actually take control of their experience in the snow.”