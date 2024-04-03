Newtown police arrests speeding driver with illegal lights and sirens

A driver was caught speeding over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 84 in Newtown on Tuesday afternoon.

Police stopped a Dodge SUV for traveling way over the speed limit and making reckless lane changes.

During an inspection of the vehicle, officers found that the car had red and blue strobe lights and a siren. The driver was also carrying a handgun in the vehicle, according to police.

The driver was taken into custody and later charged with impersonating a police officer on multiple occasions.

The investigation is currently ongoing.