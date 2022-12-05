Niantic Cinema Permanently Closes Its Doors

Niantic Cinema announced that they're closing their doors permanently because of a continuous decline in attendance over the pandemic.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, film studios launched their own streaming services which now are how the majority of the public enjoys movies," the cinema said on Facebook.

In addition to a decline in attendance, the cinema also cited skyrocketing operating costs as a reason for closing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In September, the cinema announced that they were closing for a few months because of a lack of quality content. The pause in services was supposed to last through mid-December.

The cinema said they'll honor gift cards, rewards cards and passes. Anyone with refunds on passes or gift cards through Jan. 15, 2023 is asked to mail them into the cinema at P.O. Box 713, Niantic, CT 06357.

They're asking that anyone returning gift cards enclose any receipts and a phone number you can be reached at.