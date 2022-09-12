niantic

Niantic Cinema Closes for Months Due to ‘Lack of Quality Content'

Niantic Cinema is closed their doors until mid-December because of what they're describing as a "lack of quality content."

Cinema officials said they're pausing operations starting Sept. 15 and lasting through mid-December.

"Since we reopened the cinema last year, we felt the continual lack of quality content to draw the public out to the cinema. We see this continuing through mid December," the cinema said on Facebook.

The cinema said they'll honor gift cards, rewards cards and passes.

