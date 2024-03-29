North Haven police warn drivers of potential street takeover Friday night

North Haven police are warning drivers to steer clear of an anticipated street takeover that is expected to happen Friday night.

The police department said a street takeover is anticipated in a southwestern city at 8:30 p.m.

State, federal and local agencies are actively monitoring and investigating. They say if you come across a street takeover, you should "stop, turn around and find an alternate route."

Drivers should not approach the scene of a takeover, and should contact authorities immediately. Additional police officers will be working tonight to ensure public safety.

North Haven police said they will investigate any criminal or motor vehicle violations that occur. They said they'll use mobile license plate readers, dashcams and unmarked cars to identify people involved in reckless or criminal activity.