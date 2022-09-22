Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Northeastern; School Lifts Shelter-in-Place

A bomb threat was called in to Northeastern University Thursday night, the Boston Police Department said.

Campus police at Northeastern said emergency personnel were responding to a situation at the Curry Student Center. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of that facility and Snell Quad.

A shelter-in-place order was initially put in effect, but the Northeastern University Police Department later said it had been lifted

The Boston Police Department said its bomb squad responded after the call came in around 10:40 p.m. Investigators are conducting sweeps.

The incident comes just nine days after authorities said a package exploded on campus, prompting a large police response. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after that incident. That man has since become the subject of an investigation after sources told NBC10 Boston it was being investigated as a possible hoax.

This is a developing story and will be updated