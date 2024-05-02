Norwalk schools closed Friday due to traffic issues following fiery I-95 crash

Norwalk Public Schools will be closed on Friday as the city deals with major traffic issues due to the prolonged closure of Interstate 95 after a fiery crash Thusday morning.

The crash between a tractor-trailer, a fuel truck, and a passenger vehicle happened in the southbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The fuel truck caught fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass. The heavy fire damaged the bridge and it will have to be taken down, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

Both sides of I-95 are expected to remain closed until at least Monday morning, he said.

Norwalk's superintendent said schools will be closed on Friday. Sports, drama performances, and proms will be allowed to take place, according to the school district.