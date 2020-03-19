Norwich Blood Drive Scheduled for Friday Amid Blood Shortage

The Norwich Community blood drive now has extended hours for Friday amid a severe nationwide blood shortage.

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group said it has had an unprecedented number of blood drives canceled, and it's lost near 1,300 blood donations in Connecticut alone.

The Norwich EPIC blood drive is being hosted by HeartLife CPR and the Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Car accidents are not stopping, important surgeries are not stopping, cancer treatments are not stopping and all of those require a healthy supply of blood," said Bradford Hyde, founder of HeartLife CPR.

The Red Cross is urging anyone who is healthy and can donate to give, though they ask that you wait at least 28 days to donate if you have traveled internationally or if you have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19.

The blood drive is scheduled for 8 a.m until 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Norwich. No walk-in donations will be taken. You have to register for a time slot before the blood drive. Click here to sign up.