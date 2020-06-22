Clinton

Norwich Man Killed in Clinton Motorcycle Crash

ambulance-Generic amublance
Shutterstock

A 27-year-old Norwich man died in a motorcycle crash in Clinton over the weekend.

Police said Brett Salter was traveling north on Route 145 around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when he lost control and went over the guardrail just south of the Clinton Country Club.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene and tried to save Salter, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Officer Mario Caruso with the Clinton Police Department at (860) 669-0451.

This article tagged under:

ClintonNorwich
