Norwich Public Schools closed Monday because of power outages

Norwich Public Schools are closed on Monday because of power outages.
Norwich Public Utilities said Monday morning that there was a major power outage that affected several thousand customers downtown as well as in the Laurel Hill, Taftville, and Greeneville sections of Norwich.
As of 9 a.m., there are around 1,000 customers in the Laurel Hill section of Norwich without power and Norwich Public Utilities expects power will be restored by 11:30 a.m.
