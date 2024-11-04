Norwich Public Utilities issues water supply advisory as dry conditions continue

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a water supply advisory and asks residents to cut back on water use when they can as dry conditions continue.

“While we are not in an emergency situation, we are asking our customers to help us manage through the current conditions and cut back their water use whenever they can,” Chris LaRose, general manager of Norwich Public Utilities, said in a statement. “A few small adjustments in daily routines can make a big difference if enough people respond to our request.”

The company said its two reservoirs are tracking slightly below their five-year normal cycle and were at 79.5% of capacity as of Saturday morning.

With reservoirs below 80% capacity, a water supply advisory is required.

Norwich Public Utilities said that level indicates around 265 days of water supply remaining in its two reservoirs.

Watches and warnings

Should the drought conditions persist, Norwich Public Utilities said, the following actions would be triggered:

Water supply watch: 70% capacity - approximately 230 days of supply

Water supply warning: 60% capacity - approximately 200 days of supply

Water supply emergency: 50% capacity - approximately 180 days of supply

Tips on conserving water

Norwich Public Utilities said they and the state Department of Public Health are asking the public to consider the following tips for conserving water: