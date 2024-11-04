Norwich Public Utilities issues water supply advisory as dry conditions continue

Norwich Public Utilities has issued a water supply advisory and asks residents to cut back on water use when they can as dry conditions continue.
“While we are not in an emergency situation, we are asking our customers to help us manage through the current conditions and cut back their water use whenever they can,” Chris LaRose, general manager of Norwich Public Utilities, said in a statement. “A few small adjustments in daily routines can make a big difference if enough people respond to our request.”
The company said its two reservoirs are tracking slightly below their five-year normal cycle and were at 79.5% of capacity as of Saturday morning.
With reservoirs below 80% capacity, a water supply advisory is required.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Norwich Public Utilities said that level indicates around 265 days of water supply remaining in its two reservoirs.
Watches and warnings
Should the drought conditions persist, Norwich Public Utilities said, the following actions would be triggered:
- Water supply watch: 70% capacity - approximately 230 days of supply
- Water supply warning: 60% capacity - approximately 200 days of supply
- Water supply emergency: 50% capacity - approximately 180 days of supply
Tips on conserving water
Norwich Public Utilities said they and the state Department of Public Health are asking the public to consider the following tips for conserving water:
- Refrain from any unnecessary or wasteful uses of water, such as rinsing sidewalks, driveways or patios
- Run dishwashers or washing machines with full loads only
- Do not leave a faucet running when washing dishes, shaving, brushing teeth and washing hands
- Take shorter showers; reduce your time in the shower by one minute a day until you are in and out of the shower in under five minutes
- Avoid power washing homes and buildings and washing vehicles
- Fix any leaks in and around your home or business immediately