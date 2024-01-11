Norwich small businesses damaged after Yantic River floods

Several small business owners in Norwich were assessing damage Thursday after the Yantic River flooded several properties on Wednesday.

Paragon Salon & Spa on Pleasant Street in Norwich had roughly five inches of water seep inside, according to the owner, Danielle Barth.

“There were sandbags in front of the doors, which was helpful. Unfortunately, they didn't sandbag the back door. So, it still came flooding from both angles,” said Barth.

Barth came in on Thursday to unplug equipment and found sopping wet rugs, mud and water all over the floors. The water even seeped under the click-together flooring, making it buckle in spots.

“Things are just moist and moisture breeds mold. And we're just worried about cleanup,” said Barth.

The small business owners needed to wait for the building inspector to assess for safety before the power was restored to the plaza.

Barth said they are beginning the process of going through their insurance companies but are unsure of when they’ll be able to renovate and reopen.