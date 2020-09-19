Norwich Woman Test-Driving Car Crashes Due to Reckless Driving: Troopers

A woman who was test-driving a new car crashed after traveling over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 395 in Norwich, according to troopers.

The 30-year-old driver admitted to troopers that she was driving at a high speed because she wanted to test the capabilities of the car.

Troopers said the accident happened on I-395 North prior to exit 18.

Troop E was called to the scene to investigate reports of reckless driving involving the vehicle that crashed.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain lane, according to troopers.

Troopers are warning drivers to always obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, especially when operating a vehicle you are unfamiliar with.