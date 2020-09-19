Norwich

Norwich Woman Test-Driving Car Crashes Due to Reckless Driving: Troopers

Connecticut State Police Troop E

A woman who was test-driving a new car crashed after traveling over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 395 in Norwich, according to troopers.

The 30-year-old driver admitted to troopers that she was driving at a high speed because she wanted to test the capabilities of the car.

Troopers said the accident happened on I-395 North prior to exit 18.

Local

old saybrook 2 hours ago

Old Saybrook Restaurant Closed After Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Hartford 3 hours ago

1 Taken to Hospital After Shooting on I-91 South in Hartford

Troop E was called to the scene to investigate reports of reckless driving involving the vehicle that crashed.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. She was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain lane, according to troopers.

Troopers are warning drivers to always obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, especially when operating a vehicle you are unfamiliar with.

This article tagged under:

Norwichcrashcar crashtroop e
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us