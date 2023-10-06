Southbury

Nurse charged with tampering with vials of Lorazepam

NBC 5 News

A nurse is facing charges of tampering with vials of Lorazepam, according to the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut.

A jury returned an indictment on Tuesday, charging the Southbury registered nurse with five counts of tampering with a consumer product.

According to the indictment, on January 31, 2022, the nurse removed 2mg/ml of Lorazepam solution from five vials, replaced the drug with saline, and returned the vials to be used in medical procedures.

Lorazepam is an anti-anxiety medication and can create a calming effect in a patient.

The nurse appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was released on $50,000 bond.

Each charge of tampering with a consumer product carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

His nursing license is currently suspended, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

