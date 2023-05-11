Nursing Home Employee Accused of Sex Assault at Workplace in Danbury: Police

A certified nursing assistant is facing charges after being accused of sexually assaulting two people at the nursing home he worked for in Danbury, according to police.

The Danbury Police Department said they were notified that an employee at Western Rehabilitation Care Center allegedly sexually assaulted an employee in November 2022.

In January 2023, a resident of the nursing home also filed a sexual assault report. The resident told investigators that they had several disturbing encounters with the employee, and ultimately decided to install a camera in their room.

The employee, 57-year-old Juan Farfan, was observed in the resident's room doing inappropriate things with their belongings, according to police.

Farfan was placed on administrative leave and was ultimately fired. On Wednesday, he was arrested on several charges including sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $50,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the special victims unit at 203-797-4611. People can also leave anonymous tips by texting DANBURYPD plus your message to 847411.