Officer nearly hit when trying to pull over car driven by wanted man: police

A Rocky Hill police officer was close to being hit after trying to pull over a car that was driven by a wanted man.

Officers said the suspect vehicle - a Jeep Cherokee with a New Hampshire plate - was found at a gas station on the Silas Deane Highway.

The officer approached the man and a woman in the car. When told to step out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated and drove away, nearly hitting the officer in the process, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle on I-91 and found it parked at the Residence Inn on Cromwell Avenue.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Law enforcement teams are currently searching the area for the couple with K9 and drones, but they haven't been located.

Police said they have multiple arrest warrants from different locations for the driver. The investigation is currently ongoing.