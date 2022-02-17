Officials ID Skeletal Remains Found in Harwinton

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that skeletal remains found in Harwinton in December of last year belonged to a 20-year-old woman.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to a wooded area located off Campville Road on the Harwinton/Northfield town line on Dec. 19, 2021. That's where they say they found skeletal remains.

On Feb. 3, the OCME determined that the remains were positively identified through dental records as Brianna Beam.

Beam is believed to have ties to Waterbury, Thomaston and Bristol, as well as the state of Rhode Island.

The remains were found about 100 feet off the roadway, police said. The Western District Major Crime Squad assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mengacci at 860-402-7608 or by email at michael.mengacci@ct.gov.