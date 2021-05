Police have identified the woman found dead on a driveway in Enfield Thursday morning.

Officials responded to a home on Wallace Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. Police said 48-year-old Kristy Leigh Rossignol was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later by paramedics.

Police said they believe there was no foul play, but the final cause of death has not yet been released by the Office of Chief Medical Examiners.

Enfield and state police officials are investigating.