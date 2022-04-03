Officials Investigate Bridgeport Building Collapse

Fire officials are at the scene of a collapse at an abandoned church in Bridgeport.

Officials said the roof collapsed on the old True Pentecostal Church at 1267 Barnum Ave.

Portions of the building collapse impacted a nearby building but no structural issues have been reported, according to firefighters.

No one was inside the building at the time of the collapse and all searches of the abandoned church were deemed negative.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The building department has been notified.

Barnum Avenue is closed to traffic between Mill Hill and Central Avenue. No additional information was immediately available.