Old Saybrook man suspected of sex assault at boat launch in Thompson

An Old Saybrook man is suspected of a sexual assault at the Little Pond Boat Launch in Thompson in July and has been charged, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said Environmental Conservation Police made the arrest and the suspect turned himself in at state police Troop D in Danielson on Monday morning.

They said he has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree, public indecency, breach of peace in the second and prohibited activities in limited access areas.

