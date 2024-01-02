One $1 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

One Powerball ticket won the massive $842 million Powerball jackpot and it was sold in Michigan, but someone who bought a ticket in Connecticut is starting the year as the winner of $1 million.

The winning numbers for the first Powerball drawing of the year were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and the red Powerball was 1. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

There were four $1 million Powerball winners nationwide. The other three tickets were sold in California, Florida and Maryland. They each matched the five white balls but did not have the Powerball.

It is not yet clear where the $1 million Connecticut ticket was sold.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two tickets, from Florida and Texas, matched all five white balls and won $2 million prizes by including the Power Play, according to Powerball.

The ticket holder who hit the huge jackpot will have the choice between taking the $842.4 million in 30 annual payments or a lump sum payment of $425.2 million. That’s before taxes.