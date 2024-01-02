Winning Powerball ticket for estimated $842 million jackpot sold in Michigan

How's this for a start to the new year?

A single Powerball ticket that was sold in Michigan matched all six winning numbers from Monday's drawing worth an estimated $842.4 million, Powerball announced. The jackpot has a cash value of $425.2 million.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and red Powerball 1. The power play was 3x.

The jackpot for Monday's drawing was originally an estimated $810 million, but final sales increased that number by more than $30 million.

This story is being updated...