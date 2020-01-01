One Arrested, One Sought After Assault, Robbery at West Haven Motel

West Haven police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery and assault at the Super 8 Motel and they are looking for another man who they said is believed to have been involved.

Police said they were called to the Super 8 Motel at 7 Kimberly Ave. at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of an assault and armed robbery and they met with two males who were with a girl.

Police said they determined that 33-year-old Timothy Frye, of West Haven, another man and a girl had rented a room at the motel and two other men arrived, intending to meet the girl. One of the visitors had brought an AR-15, according to police.

Frye then hit one of the men who arrived to meet the girl in the head with the butt of a handgun and the AR-15 was taken at gunpoint, police said.

Both suspects had fled before police arrived.

Police later found Frye at a home in New Haven and took him into custody. They said they have not found the rifle.

Frye was charged with robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, threatening in the first degree, carrying a pistol without permit, assault in the third degree, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a banned magazine.

Police continue to investigate and released a motel surveillance photograph of a man they said is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person in the photo is asked to call West Haven Police at 203-937-3905 or Detective D’Amico at 203-937-3906.