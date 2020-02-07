Greenwich

One Dead After Crash in Greenwich

The scene of a fatal car crash in Greenwich on Post Road at its intersection with Cross Lane in Cos Cob.

A man has died after a single car accident on Post Road in Cos Cob Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Post Road and Cross Lane just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, the car had been traveling east when it drove off the roadway. The driver hit a tree and utility wires before his car ended up colliding with a commercial building.

Officials say the operator of the car sustained serious injuries. He was transported to Stamford Hospital after being extricated from his vehicle. He was declared deceased at the hospital.

The collision remains under investigation by the Greenwich Police Traffic Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Technician Drenth at (203) 622-8014.

