One Dead After Car Crashes Into Store, Catches Fire in Greenwich: Police

One person is dead after their car crashed into a store and caught fire in Greenwich Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said a car crashed into a store in the Thruway Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave. at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Preliminary investigation shows that the car operator died in the crash, according to crews. No other injuries are reported at this time.

A fire resulted from the crash.

The shopping center remains closed this time.

Crews said the crash is under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

