Enfield police said one person is dead after a motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday night.

The accident happened at Somers Road by the Enfield-Somers line. Officials said the road is currently closed as police conduct their investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

It is unknown how long the road will remain closed.

No additional information was immediately available.