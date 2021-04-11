west haven

One Dead After Head-On Crash in West Haven

new west haven police cars
NBC Connecticut

One person is dead after a head-on crash in West Haven late Saturday night.

Police said the accident happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. in the area of Derby Avenue and Central Avenue.

Officials said they initially responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident with an unconscious occupant.

When officers responded, they saw two vehicles had hit each other head-on. One of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The person's identity is being released pending notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported. The accident is under investigation.

