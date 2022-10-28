One Dead, Another Injured After Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury

A man is dead and a woman is injured after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury, police said.

Police said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.

Responding officers found a car with two passengers inside. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Waterbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said they believe the accident happened at about midnight, but it wasn’t reported until several hours later.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 203-346-3975.