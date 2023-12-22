One dead, one hurt in Bristol crash

A person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash Friday in Bristol.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wolcott Road near Old Wolcott Road.

Police say a vehicle was heading up the roadway when it collided with an oncoming vehicle that had suddenly crossed onto the opposite side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle that had crossed over the double center line on Wolcott Road was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police are not identifying either drive at this time.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash are asked to call Bristol Police Officer Katherine Verillo at 860-584-3031 or by email at KatherineVerillo@bristolct.gov.