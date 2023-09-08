One dead, four hurt in Derby head-on crash

A woman has died as a result of an accident in Derby.

It happened during the evening hours Friday on Roosevelt Drive.

Officials say two cars, one of which was occupied by a family of four, collided head-on.

The woman that died was among the family of four. The other three family members suffered unspecified injuries.

Authorities noted that the driver of the other car was also injured.

Of the four that were injured, two were transported to trauma centers and two were sent to area hospital. It's not clear what their conditions are.

A firefighter was bit by the family of four's dog while on scene, but is expected to be okay.

The crash remains under investigation.