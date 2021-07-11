One Injured After Being Shot in Backyard of New London Residence

Police are investigating after officers found an individual with a gunshot wound in a person's backyard in New London.

A resident on Vauxhall Street reportedly saw a suspicious man in their backyard early Saturday morning and called the cops, according to police.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the yard.

Officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was then transferred to a different hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear whether or not the individual who was injured was the person living in the home or the alleged suspicious man outside the home.

The incident is under investigation and police said they don't believe this is a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 860-447-1481 or leave an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.