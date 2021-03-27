Plainfield

One Injured in Car vs. Motorcycle Crash in Plainfield

Police are investigating after a person was injured in a car vs. motorcycle crash in Plainfield Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Norwich Road and Cemetery Road, officials said.

Police said a Plainfield man crashed into the back of a car which was stopped just before the traffic signal.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to a nearby hospital with suspected injuries related to the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-564-0804.

