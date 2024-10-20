One person hospitalized after car hits a pole in New Hartford

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in New Hartford on Saturday.

Around 11:05 Saturday evening, firefighters and paramedics responded to a car rolled over on Main Street.

The car hit the utility pole, which snapped and brought down wires, according to New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department.

One person was transported to the hospital via Lifestar and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Fire Department

Firefighters stayed on scene until around 2:58 a.m.

The road was closed due to the investigation and wires being down.