One person was taken to the hospital with injuries sustained in a car vs. motorcycle crash in Bridgewater.

Litchfield County Dispatch said the crash happened on Main Street South at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

