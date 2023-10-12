One person severely burned in East Windsor fire

One person suffered severe burns during a fire in East Windsor early Thursday morning and two other people have minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The fire was on East Road in Broad Brook.

The Broad Brook Fire Department said one resident was transported to a hospital after he suffered severe burns and two occupants had minor injuries and were not transported.

Tankers were called in because of a lack of hydrants in the area.

The fire was under control as of 4:20 a.m.

Fire departments from multiple responded.