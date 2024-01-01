shelton

One seriously injured when vehicle goes into ravine in Shelton

Shelton Fire Department

One person has serious injuries after a vehicle went into a ravine off of Route 8 in Shelton on New Year’s Eve.

The Shelton Fire Department responded to Route 8 North, near the exit 13 on-ramp, at 11:12 p.m. Sunday and found one person pinned in a vehicle that had gone around 300 feet off the road and landed in a ravine, according to the fire department.

It took crews around 19 minutes to free the person, who had serious injuries and was brought to a local trauma facility.

The fire department said state police are investigating the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

shelton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us