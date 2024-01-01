One seriously injured when vehicle goes into ravine in Shelton

One person has serious injuries after a vehicle went into a ravine off of Route 8 in Shelton on New Year’s Eve.
The Shelton Fire Department responded to Route 8 North, near the exit 13 on-ramp, at 11:12 p.m. Sunday and found one person pinned in a vehicle that had gone around 300 feet off the road and landed in a ravine, according to the fire department.
It took crews around 19 minutes to free the person, who had serious injuries and was brought to a local trauma facility.
The fire department said state police are investigating the crash.
