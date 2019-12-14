Norwich Man Killed in Voluntown Crash

A man from Norwich has died after a crash in Voluntown on Saturday morning.

State police said 24-year-old Gianpiel Maya-Rodriguez, of Norwich, was driving east on Route 165 when he lost control of his vehicle shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Maya-Rodriguez sustained serious injuries on scene and was transported to Backus Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to troopers.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Troop E at (860) 848-6500.