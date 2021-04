Officials are investigating after a rollover accident in Windham Saturday night.

Crews said the crash happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Club Road by the Country Club.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw a heavily damaged car on its roof with a lone occupant inside.

One person was transported to Windham Hospital by Life Star after being extricated from their car. The driver was conscious and talking the entire time, according to police.

It is unknown what caused the crash.