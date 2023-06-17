Waterbury

Ongoing investigation closes portion of busy Waterbury street

By Andrew Masse

NBC Connecticut

Police in Waterbury have shut down part of a busy roadway to both vehicle and foot traffic.

West Main Street near the Waterbury Big Apple Motel has been taped off due to an ongoing investigation.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Police haven't said when they anticipate that area of West Main Street to reopen.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Waterbury Police, but they haven't responded to our request for further comment.

