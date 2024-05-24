Sunny and summery on Friday; what to expect over Memorial Day weekend

Early fog will give way to bright, abundant sunshine on Friday and the high temperatures will be in the 80s inland and in the 70s at the beaches.

Tonight will be fair and moonlit with lows in the 50s.

Sweet sun is in the forecast for Saturday with highs, like today, in the 80s inland with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s to middle 70s at the beaches.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a few showers around and temperatures in the 80s.

Showers are likely on Monday and temperatures will be in the 70s.