Operation Fuel Pausing Assistance Program in March Due to High Demand

Operation Fuel, a program that provides year-round emergency assistance, is putting a pause on the program for March after a significant demand for energy assistance this year. It will also be reducing the amount of assistance it provides so that it can help more families.

The nonprofit organization said it will resume providing energy assistance on April 3, but will reduce energy grants from $1,000 per household to $500, to serve more households.

A news release from Operation Fuel said it has provided nearly $6 million in energy assistance to more than 6,000 households.

“We regret that we must do this but feel we had no choice. There has already been an extremely high number of requests for energy assistance this program season. We must pause to get through the backlog so that folks who have applied get their applications reviewed promptly,” Brenda Watson, executive director of Operation Fuel, said in a statement.

The organization is urging anyone who needs energy assistance in March to contact their utility company or the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program by calling 211.

Operation Fuel said it will provide energy assistance from April 3 through May 31, or whenever funds run out, whichever is first.