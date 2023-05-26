Orphaned Otter Rescued in Middletown

A baby river otter is being nursed back to health after being found alone and dehydrated in Middletown earlier this week, according to a local animal care group.

Sherry Harmon, Director of Nutmeg Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation in Moosup said in a Facebook post that the baby female otter weighed less than 2 pounds, and was approaching people looking for something to drink.

Harmon said the otter was given fluids and put in an incubator after being picked up and brought to the rehabilitation facility.

The team is looking to see if any additional otters can be rescued in the area, as litters can often have more than one pup.

Sherry Harmon told NBC Connecticut that the pup is currently being fed formula, but will eventually need a fatty fish diet to support her growth.

Sherry Harmon | Nutmeg Acres Wildlife Rehabilitation The river otter pup rescued in Middletown in May.

Harmon says they are currently raising funds to build a dedicated aquatic mammal enclosure, so the rehabilitation can better care for pups that are brought to the facility.