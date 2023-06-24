Norwich

Outage in Norwich impacting about 4,000 NPU customers

By Andrew Masse

Norwich Public Utilities
NBCConnecticut.com

An issue at a Norwich Public Utilities substation has left thousands of customers in the dark.

According to the utility company, the outage happened as a result of an equipment failure at their Bean Hill substation.

Right now, this is impacting about 4,000 total customers, primarily those in the northeast section of the city.

It is unclear when power is expected to be restored to those customers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Norwichpower outages
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us