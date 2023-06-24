Outage in Norwich impacting about 4,000 NPU customers

An issue at a Norwich Public Utilities substation has left thousands of customers in the dark.
According to the utility company, the outage happened as a result of an equipment failure at their Bean Hill substation.
Right now, this is impacting about 4,000 total customers, primarily those in the northeast section of the city.
It is unclear when power is expected to be restored to those customers.
