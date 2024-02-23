Popular Outer Banks donut shop is coming to Connecticut

A well-known donut shop is planning to make its Connecticut debut.

Duck Donuts originated in Duck, North Carolina in the Outer Banks. Its first Connecticut location will be on the Boston Post Road in Orange.

The donut shop is known for making warm and delicious, made-to-order sweet treats.

They sell a variety of donuts, including flavors such as Bacon in the Sun, Blueberry Lemonade, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Strawberry Shortcake, S'mores and more.

You can also buy ice cream donut sundaes and milkshakes. The shop even has a bacon and maple drizzle breakfast sandwich on the menu.

A spokesperson said the donut shop is in the early stages of the design process and an opening date has not yet been announced.

Duck Donuts has over 100 locations across the country. For more information, you can visit their website here.